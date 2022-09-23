Washington Women in Public Relations is sponsoring two events focused on helping communicators negotiate the current work landscape. “Mapping Your PR Career: Agency, In-House, Independent and Beyond”looks at how one group of PR pros made pivotal career decisions, translated their skills into new opportunities, and built careers that reflect both their strengths and the lives they want to lead. Moderated by Vezix Consulting founder and principal Erin Flor, the August 20 event runs from 8 – 9:30 a.m. and will be held at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO),1201 New York Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20005. In “Reorienting After a Job Loss: How to Begin,” transition strategist and certified trauma-informed coach Vanessa Carbajal will provide participants with a practical framework for handling the disruptions brought about by a job loss. The August 27 webinar runs from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

New York Women in Communications will present its 2026 Trailblazer Awards on Tuesday, September 29 at Forbes on Fifth, 24 Fifth Avenue, in New York City. The award recipients are Ariel Nathanson, EVP, executive + brand strategy at Full Picture; Elise O'Neil, director, communications strategy and operations at Adobe; Lauren Prescott, SVP of beverages portfolio marketing at PepsiCo; and Christa Robinson, SVP, external communications at Bank of America. "The Trailblazer Awards exist to shine a light on women whose impact is already being felt across our field, and to honor the mentors who saw their potential early," said Beth Feldman, NYWICI President and SVP Communications, The CW Network/Nexstar Media Group.

The American Marketing Association is presenting an Aug. 25 webinar that will walk participants through the process of building a practical user experience (UX) workflow by mapping how customers move from first awareness to trust, action and follow-up. “Mapping the Customer Journey” is targeted at marketing managers, digital marketers, content strategists, consultants and founders. It will focus on three core skills: identifying the key stages of the journey, recognizing the touchpoints that shape customer decisions, and spotting the friction or trust gaps that prevent people from taking the next step. The end goal is to help teams create a smoother experience that builds enough trust for customers to confidently take action and convert.