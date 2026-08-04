Throughline Global Advisors represents Principal Mineral as it acquires Conductive Group, manufacturer of advanced materials for the aerospace, telecommunications and electronics sectors.

The deal fits PM’s strategy to help rebuild the US industry supply chain.

"Principal Mineral is building the strategic materials platform that enables global competitiveness and the innovative technologies we will depend on for decades to come," said CEO Adam Johnson. ”Conductive Group brings proven technology embedded in some of the most advanced communications and electronics systems.”

The addition of CG follows PM's June acquisition of Isola Group, a leading manufacturer of high-performance copper-clad laminates and prepreg materials used across advanced electronics applications.

Combined with PM’s Camden Copper facility in Kershaw County, SC, PM is North America's only producer of electrodeposited copper foil, and the preeminent American company across the critical materials chain for printed circuit boards and advanced electronics.

Throughline’s Garrett Marquis and Darren Grubb handle PM.