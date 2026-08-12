Christine Schirmer

Brunswick Group partner Christine Schirmer has joined DoorDash as VP-global external communications, a new post.

She is responsible for DoorDash, Deliveroo and Wolt.

Prior to Brunswick, Schirmer served as head of communications and senior advisor in Los Angeles for Archewell, the outfit founded by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Earlier, she also was global head of communications at Pinterest, VP at The Outcast Agency and corporate PR manager at Apple.

San Francisco-based DoorDash operates in more than 30 countries. It posted 36 percent 2Q revenue growth to $4.5B and a 0.6 percent rise in net income to $200M.