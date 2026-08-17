Molly Roenna

Molly Roenna, who has more than 25 years of human resources experience, has moved to Burson as chief people officer for the Americas region.

She joins the WPP unit from The Weber Shandwick Collective, where she rose to the global chief people officer, in a 19-year stint.

At Weber, Roenna supported more than 3,500 staffers in nearly 60 markets, leading people strategy and organizational transformation across multinational agency networks.

She also held HR positions at Dome Communications and Edelman.

Kristine Boyden, Burson Americas CEO, called Roenna a people-first leader who "understands our industry inside and out."

She has deep experience championing talent and culture, and is “someone who genuinely believes in what we’re building here and who can help scale our ambitions and fuel our momentum,” said Boyden.