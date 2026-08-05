The US Soybean Export Council is looking for a pro to lead the development and implementation of the communications and brand strategies effort for it and the Soy Excellence Centers.

Soybeans are America’s No. 1 food and agricultural export. The Council focuses on differentiating, building preference and attaining market access for US soy for human consumption, aquaculture and livestock feed in more than 80 countries.

Launched in 2019, the Soy Excellence Centers are located in regional hubs across the globe. They train early-to-mid career professionals with essential agribusiness and practical skills with an emphasis on soy.

The selected pro will lead global & communications related to the Centers; handle stakeholder outreach on workforce training with ag-related businesses, groups and universities; and develop the sub-Saharan Africa/Nigeria program.

He/she will produce content (press releases, talking points, articles, etc), participate in digital & social activity, conduct media relations and oversee issues management.

The Council will issue a one-year contract, beginning Oct. 1.

Responses, which are due August. 26, are to be emailed to the Council.

Read the RFP (PDF).