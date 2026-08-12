Kevin King

Kevin KIng, who served as global practice chair at Edelman Digital, has been appointed president of The Now Agency.

King has been chief of staff at Reign Maker Group (The Now Agency’s parent company) since August 2025 and will now serve as Reign Maker’s chief communications officer as well as The Now Agency’s president.

He joined Reign Maker from Viral Nation, where he was chief revenue officer. Before that, King was global head of brand reputation at MediaMonks. At Edelman Digital, he oversaw a team of more than 900 employees.

In his new role, King will oversee agency growth, client partnerships, strategic initiatives and operational expansion, working with agency co-founders Gabe Feldman and Jonathan Chanti to further scale The Now Agency's social-first approach.

“Kevin has the ability to blend communications, culture, and business strategy, making him the ideal leader to scale The Now Agency while helping shape Reign Maker Group’s broader vision,” said Chanti.