Ernst Flach

FINN Partners appoints Ernst Flach as partner in its global travel practice. Flach was most recently VP, destination marketing at MMGY Wagstaff. He has also served as executive director, global communications at the Canadian Tourism Commission. Flach has worked with such travel industry clients as the South Australian Tourism Commission, Visit Iceland, the Madeira Promotion Bureau and Storey Hospitality. In his new role, he will focus on helping destinations and tourism organizations grow awareness, consideration and visitation through integrated travel trade marketing and communications strategies. “Ernst’s deep experience working with destinations and tourism boards, combined with his understanding of localized markets across North America, reinforces our ability to help destinations drive meaningful growth and visitation throughout the region and globally,” said FINN Partners global travel practice leader Debbie Flynn.

Matt Biegler

Faeth Therapeutics, an Austin, TX-based clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on improving outcomes for cancer patients, names Matt Biegler as SVP, investor relations. Biegler joins Faeth from Oppenheimer & Co., where he was a senior analyst covering emerging biotechnology companies. He previously spent more than five years in the healthcare industry, including in clinical research operations at Parexel International. In his new post, Biegler will lead the company’s investor relations function and engagement with current and prospective investors. “Matt brings experience spanning biotechnology equity research, clinical development strategy and the capital markets,” said Faeth Therapeutics chairman, president and CEO Anand Parikh. Faeth has also brought on Deepak Tiwari as SVP, technical operations.

Public Communications Inc. promotes Matt Sobczak and Joash Mencias to VP. Both have significant healthcare communications experience and lead some of the agency’s largest accounts. Sobczak has been with PCI for a decade, counseling healthcare and nonprofit organizations on integrated communications, earned media, thought leadership and reputation-building programs. Mencias worked for Fleishman Hillard before joining PCI in 2021. He advises organizations navigating complex reputational, industry and stakeholder challenges. In their new roles, Matt and Joash will continue leading client relationships, guiding multidisciplinary teams and helping advance the continued growth of PCI’s healthcare practice.