Deneese Walia Levin

Kirkland & Ellis partner Deneese Walia Levin joins C Street Advisory Group as managing director, law firm optimization.

At Kirkland & Ellis, Levin represented institutional clients in complex, multi-billion-dollar financing transactions and M&A, developing deep expertise in acquisition financing transaction structuring, credit documentation, and regulatory compliance. She has also served as head of knowledge, markets & strategy for the firm’s global debt finance practice.

In her new role, Levin will advise law firm clients on legal operations, business development, AI and technology adoption, talent and succession strategy, and strategic growth, in addition to helping build and scale C Street's law firm optimization practice. She will partner with firm leadership, practice group heads, and management committees to identify opportunities, advance operational transformation, and position firms for sustainable, long-term success.

Her arrival strengthens C Street's ability to advise law firm leaders on operations, technology, and talent. It also underscores C Street's growing presence in Chicago, where the firm's team will double in size in 2026.

"Law firms are unique institutions with unique dynamics, operations, and relationships,” said C Street founder and CEO Jon Henes. “Deneese is a law firm insider and generational talent, and her addition will provide us with additional experience and expertise to bolster our services and add significant value."