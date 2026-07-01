Larry Smalheiser

Finding a strategic communications agency has never been easier. Choosing the right one may be harder than ever.

AI and search can create an instant shortlist to a query like “clean energy PR agency” or “best cybersecurity public relations companies.” But how does a decision maker validate these recommendations?

While most of our agency’s business comes from referrals and our professional networks and reputation, if you don’t have colleagues who can make a strong recommendation, how do you find a public relations agency you can trust?

Awards can offer peer and third-party validation. In fact, recently, Clutch.co, a directory of highly recommended agencies, required that all agency award claims be linked to an independent source to verify them. Case studies can show how an agency thinks, as can their published thought leadership or their own earned media and speaking profiles. But in my experience, it’s trust and direct referrals that still tend to decide who gets hired.

That is especially true in complex markets. A communications partner may need to credibly explain technical differentiation, support market entry, strengthen buyer confidence, navigate regulatory scrutiny or help leadership communicate through an evolving issue or major change. AI can identify which agencies appear qualified, but it can’t determine which one will exercise sound judgment when the stakes rise.

AI Can Surface Expertise. It Can’t Assess Judgment.

We’ve seen prospective clients find our agency WOC | Signal through Google searches and generative AI responses to broad prompts. Generative AI is becoming another front door for agencies to welcome prospects.

And our teams also use AI-supported tools to understand competitive landscapes, market perceptions and emerging issues. Together with human experience and judgment, the insights help us ask better questions and deliver stronger work.

But AI can only take agency selection so far. It can identify credentials, sector language and visible experience. It can’t tell a prospect how an agency might respond when the strategy changes, new information complicates the plan, or the first idea is not the right one.

It cannot tell you whether an agency will challenge an assumption rather than simply take an order, or whether its recommendations will withstand questions from a board member, investor, regulator, reporter or skeptical customer.

In other words, AI helps with discovery, not discernment.

Evidence Matters. Context Matters More

Case studies can help prospects see how an agency approaches a problem.

Our work with ID Dataweb started by understanding the company’s history, technology, buyers and market position before we recommended a cybersecurity public relations strategy.

The same principle applies in clean energy. Supporting client partner Zenobē’s U.S. market breakthrough required us to understand its heritage, business objectives, buyers and operating context. Finally, for Invera Energy, we developed and placed a recent POWER Magazine article examining data center growth, grid constraints and community acceptance. I’d wager the leading agency leaders have had similar experiences.

These outcomes come from understanding the business before recommending the communications. The common thread isn’t a tactic. It’s understanding and strategy before recommendation.

What Trust Looks Like in a Strategic Communications Partner

“Trust” can sound vague when every agency calls itself a trusted advisor, but it becomes visible through the team’s behavior.

Beyond the tactical news announcement, does the agency actually understand the business model and can the team relate recommendations to revenue, market adoption or the regulatory environment? Can the team simplify technical information well? Will the team’s advice and content stand up under public scrutiny?

The Reciprocal Trust Test

Initial agency conversations can still feel like professional speed dating. Both sides share their goals, assess experience and decide whether there is a workable fit.

Here’s the part people don’t always say aloud: the selection process provides useful information in both directions!

Client responsiveness, clarity and follow-through are also being judged by us agencies. They can serve as a preview into how decisions will be made and how difficult conversations are handled once the work begins. We can tell by these early behaviors if a team is one we want to work with and are excited about.

Sometimes priorities change, projects stall or funding shifts. What matters is how both sides communicate through the change. And that requires trust flowing in both directions.

For our part, we look for responsive, thoughtful and collaborative client partners because that’s what we commit to bringing to the table.

Selecting for More Than Visibility

Today, no less than five of our current engagements are the continuation of longstanding relationships with our agency leadership team. Past work opened those doors, and current capabilities and judgment renewed them.

AI may introduce us. Awards can validate us. But trust can turn that introduction into a lasting mutually beneficial strategic partnership.

Prospective clients might consider asking whether an agency they’re considering can help them become more credible, clearly understood and better prepared to scale.

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Larry Smalheiser is Managing Director of WOC | Signal, a specialized agency of (W)right On Communications specializing in complex, high-stakes environments and technical B2B sectors. It serves clean energy, advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, professional services and other complex systems.