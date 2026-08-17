Carey Collins Krug

Vuori, a global activewear brand, names Carey Collins Krug as CMO, effective October 5. Krug was most recently CMO at Abercrombie & Fitch, where she played an instrumental role in repositioning the brand, driving a digital-first transformation and reigniting its cultural relevance. She previously held senior marketing posts at David Yurman, Ralph Lauren and Donna Karan International. At Vuori, Krug will lead the company’s global marketing organization, overseeing brand, creative, consumer engagement, digital, retail, wholesale and integrated marketing. “Her experience helping global lifestyle brands sharpen their storytelling and build deeper connections with consumers aligns closely with where we’re headed as we continue to scale,” said Vuori founder and CEO Joe Kudla.

Holly Meyer Lucas

Inman, which provides digital platforms, newsletters, conferences and live stages targeting real estate professionals, appoints Holly Meyer Lucas as CMO. Lucas was most recently founder of brand strategy and PR agency Hype Boss. She founded the Meyer Lucas Real Estate Team in 2015 and was founding principal for real estate firm Compass in Palm Beach County and served on the executive committee of Compass' Sports & Entertainment Division. As CMO, Meyer Lucas will oversee Inman's brand and marketing efforts, including development of the Inman Media Network, creator and influencer strategy, social media, community partnerships and an expanding portfolio of niche events and collaborations. "Holly is deeply respected across the industry, both as a leader and as a trusted advisor to some of the most influential brands and executives in real estate," said Inman CEO Tom Bohn.

Troy Blackwell

Equality New York, a grassroots LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, announced elects Troy Blackwell as president of its board of directors. Blackwell has held senior leadership roles within the Biden-Harris Administration, including as the first openly LGBTQ Spokesperson for the U.S. Peace Corps, and later as Deputy Chief Communications Officer at the U.S. Department of Commerce's Patent and Trademark Office. He was also an advisor on Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign. Blackwell will oversee the Equality New York board's governance, long-term strategic direction, external communications, and engagement with elected officials, including the Governor and state legislature. “Equality New York has built incredible momentum, from advancing the Freedom to Read Act through the Legislature to helping elect pro-equality leaders across our state,” said Blackwell.