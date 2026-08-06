The Pollack Group launches its Brand Visibility Index, a research series that examines how brands are represented, ranked and cited by generative AI platforms. Powered by Sited, the agency’s Generative Engine Optimization and online visibility solution, the Index is designed to provide a snapshot of which brands are winning in AI search and what is driving their visibility. The inaugural Index focuses on the back-to-school retail season, analyzing how AI engines respond to questions from customers shopping for college dorm essentials. TPG focused on six national retailers: Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, IKEA, Target, The Container Store, and Walmart. Among the index’s findings: Target and IKEA were each mentioned in approximately 30 percent of analyzed AI answers, while Amazon, the next-highest performer, appeared in just 8.7 percent. It also found that both social media and earned media are key players when it comes to AI visibility. “The way consumers discover brands is changing quickly, and simply ranking well in traditional search is no longer the whole picture,” said The Pollack Group SVP Jackie Liu. “Our Sited solution provides a way to measure that new landscape and identify what brands can do to compete within it.”

PARC Solutions, a New York- and London-based advisory firm offering strategic guidance across governance, regulatory strategy, risk, cybersecurity and operational readiness, forms a strategic collaboration with Guillot Consulting, a provider of lobbying, government relations, political advocacy, and business development services. PARC Solutions and Guillot Consulting will continue to operate as separate firms and will collaborate on engagements where their complementary capabilities can provide additional value to clients. "By bringing together our capabilities in direct advocacy, strategic communications and coalition building with PARC's independent governance and regulatory advisory at the board and C-suite level, we can help clients navigate complex issues with greater alignment, clarity and impact," said Guillot Consulting CEO and founder Jeff Guillot.

Heidi Otway

SalterMitchell PR, a Tallahassee, FL-based firm, wins a 2026 Florida Public Relations Association Golden Image Award for “Fluent in Floridian,” a podcast hosted by SMPR president and partner Heidi Otway and CEO April Salter. Otway is also IPREX global president. The podcast, which features conversations from a range of Florida voices, more than doubled its audience growth over the past year through a strategic content plan, expanded video production and targeted social media promotion. The agency was also recognized for a public relations campaign surrounding the groundbreaking of Charlie Ward Champions Ranch, a local nonprofit organization. The campaign focused on elevating awareness of the nonprofit as a premier sports destination.