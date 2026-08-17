Janitha Sukumaran

Reputation Advisors International brings on Janitha Sukumaran, founder of Malaysia-based independent communications consultancy Rantau+, as its newest member. Sukumaran, who will continue to lead Ranau+, has advised governments, multinational corporations, publicly traded companies, and purpose-driven organizations across Asia. She has also pioneered Narrative Intelligence, an approach that combines communications, sustainability, data and AI to turn insights into action. “Her extensive background in journalism, strategic communications, and reputation management provides exactly the expertise needed to strengthen our organization,” said James F. Haggerty, CEO of PRCG Haggerty LLC in New York and president of Reputation Advisors International.

Steve Bendt

YCharts, an investment research and client engagement platform that works with financial professionals across North America, appoints Steve Bendt as CMO. Bendt joins YCharts from PitchBook, a Morningstar company, where he was chief business officer. Before that, he was Morningstar CMO. He also held senior marketing posts at Expedia, Best Buy and Microsoft. In his new post, Bendt will lead YCharts' global marketing organization, reporting to CEO Sean Brown, with responsibility for brand, demand generation, and go-to-market strategy across the company's RIA, enterprise, and asset manager markets. "Steve's background is a rare combination for this role,” said Brown. “He has scaled marketing through exactly this kind of growth stage before, and he knows the wealthtech and investment research categories from the inside."

Meryl Press Vissel

Choose Chicago, the official tourism and marketing organization for Chicago, hires Meryl Press Vissel as VP of communications & content, a newly structured leadership role that will oversee the organization’s communications, media relations and social media functions, effective Aug. 31. Vissel was most recently senior director of corporate communications at the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board. She previously served as senior, manager communications at real estate firm Hudson Pacific Properties and manager, public relations at cruise line Cunard. At Choose Chicago, Vissel will work closely with colleagues across Choose Chicago and partners throughout the city’s tourism and hospitality community. “Meryl Vissel brings exactly the kind of global perspective and hands-on destination experience Choose Chicago needs as we enter this next chapter of transformation and growth,” said Choose Chicago president and CEO Kristen Reynolds.