Attention Comms is selected as strategic communications partner for The Chaka Khan Foundation. The agency will work to sharpen and amplify the foundation’s organizational narrative, as well as strengthening its digital and social presence, and expanding its visibility through earned media and thought leadership. Its efforts will center around supporting the Foundation’s ambition to become a more influential voice in conversations around neurodiversity, inclusion and opportunity. Co-founded by recording artist Chaka Khan and her sister Tammy Michelle, the Foundation’s work is rooted in the family’s lived experience with autism and a longstanding commitment to communities whose voices and needs are too often overlooked. “We have a clear vision for expanding our reach, strengthening our voice and creating lasting opportunities for neurodivergent individuals and their families,” said Chaka Khan Foundation co-executive director Lisa Elzy Watson. “Attention Comms shares our belief in the power of this work, and we are excited to partner with a team that understands both the importance of our mission and the potential to bring more people into it.”

Brokaw, a Cleveland, OH-based marketing, advertising and social content production firm, signs on as full-service marketing agency of record for the University of Akron. Brokaw previously served as the university's social media agency of record. Its expanded role includes brand strategy, creative, traditional and digital media planning and buying, social media and video production. The University of Akron, a public research university, is focused on creating a brand that can earn a place in the hearts and minds of people and build stronger relationships across the University community. "We intentionally chose a local agency that did not come to us with a traditional higher education lens," said University of Akron chief brand officer Katy Brennan. "We wanted a partner that would look at UA as a brand, challenge the conventions of the category and help us create something distinctive enough to break through."

JDPR, a Greenville, SC-based strategic communications agency is named public relations agency of record for JumboMax Golf Grips, which are engineered to maximize a golfer’s control, consistency and power. The agency will handle JumboMax’s earned media efforts, providing strategic planning, brand support, media relations and product launch expertise to amplify the brand’s position and drive measurable impact. “We chose JDPR because of their deep knowledge of the golf category, extensive media relationships and true understanding of our brand’s mission,” said JumboMax Golf Grips president John Mazzanoble.