Ballard Partners has signed on to represent Turkiye’s Ministry of National Defense on matters regarding security issues related to the U.S.

The $200K a month contract went into effect on Aug. 15 and runs for a year. The firm reports to General Ilkay Altindag, the Ministry’s director general for defense and security.

Brian Ballard, a top Florida fundraiser for Donald Trump, spearheads the effort.

The Turkiye team includes former Florida Democratic Congressman Robert Wexler, co-founder of the US-Turkish caucus; Thomas Boodry, special assistant to President Trump; and Syl Lukis, senior partner.