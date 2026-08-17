The Port of Cork is looking to hire a firm to handle PR and communications services for the facility located in southwestern Ireland.

Cork Harbor is one of the world’s largest natural harbors. The Port, which Britain began developing in 1820, can handle each of the six shipping modes—Lift-on/ lift-off (Lo Lo), roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) , liquid bulk, dry bulk, break bulk and cruise.

It began direct weekly service to New York in May via a venture with French ocean transport & logistics company CMA CGM. Cargo can now reach New York in approximately nine days and Savannah in around 11 days.

The RFP calls for providing strategic advisory, media relations, executive communications and crisis management services.

The Port plans to issue a three-year contract valued at $280K.

Interested parties must contact the Port of their intention to bid by Sept. 11. Tenders will be opened on Sept. 14. Responses go to Ireland’s e-portal.

Read the RFP (PDF).