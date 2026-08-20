Anabeth Guthrie

Photo: Tricia Zigmond

Public Content, a Houston-based PR and marketing agency, appoints Anabeth Guthrie as director of arts and culture, a newly created position. Guthrie will lead the agency’s newly launched arts and culture practice. Before joining Public Content, Guthrie was at the National Gallery of Art for over 20 years, most recently serving as chief of communications. She previously held PR and media relations posts at the Smithsonian Institution. In her new position, Guthrie will be tasked with helping museums, galleries, art fairs, performing arts organizations and cultural destinations share their stories through integrated public relations, marketing, social media, partnerships, and events. “Her background has given her a deep understanding of culture and storytelling, but her perspective goes far beyond the arts,” said Stuart Rosenberg, a founding partner of Public Content. “Her background has given her a deep understanding of culture and storytelling, but her perspective goes far beyond the arts. She’s a creative thinker with a knack for turning ideas into meaningful engagement.”

Kimberly

Fasting-Berg

The Fashion Institute of Technology appoints Kimberly Fasting-Berg as its first chief marketing officer. Fasting-Berg was most recently EVP, chief marketing officer at WME Fashion, where she led marketing and business strategy development for the Fashion Group, including IMG Models, Art + Commerce, The Wall Group, and IMG Fashion Events. She was previously CMO at home furnishing company Kravet. Fasting-Berg also spent more than a decade at Condé Nast in senior leadership roles, including head of marketing for Vogue, GQ, Vanity Fair, Glamour and Allure. She will oversee FIT’s enterprise-wide marketing, branding, and communications to strengthen global reputation, support enrollment and student success, and generate new partnerships and opportunities for growth. "Kim's expertise in leading the evolution of world-class brands will be instrumental in shaping the future of FIT," said Schupbach.

Vincent Merlin

Forcepoint, an AI data security company, brings on Vincent Merlin as CMO. Merlin joins Forcepoint from computer and network Proofpoint, where he spent 10 years in senior marketing leadership roles, most recently as SVP of global growth marketing. Before that, he was head of global demand generation at software developer AVEVA and held marketing and sales positions at Dell EMC and RSA. At Forcepoint, Merlin will lead global marketing across brand, demand generation, product marketing and analyst relations. "The next decade won't be won by organizations using the most AI. It will be won by those that never lost control of it,” said Forcepoint CEO Ryan Windham. “Vincent’s global go-to-market expertise will help our customers and partners see what command of AI makes possible."