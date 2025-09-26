Tariq Hassan

Wendy's Company has named Tariq Hassan to the chief marketing and growth officer position, a new post.

Lindsay Radkoski, who has served as US chief marketing officer, U.S. since 2024, is exiting after a transition period with Hassan in a few weeks.

Hassan has more than 30 years of global marketing, customer experience, digital transformation and brand-building experience across restaurants, technology and consumer brands.

He had served as senior VP, US chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald’s.

In that job, he helped modernize marketing, strengthened digital and loyalty engagement, and put customer-first insights at the center of culturally relevant campaigns and menu innovation, according to Wendy’s.

Hassan also did marketing stints at Petco, Bank of America and HP.

At Wendy’s, he will report to president & CEO Bob Wright and serve on the the company’s senior leadership team.