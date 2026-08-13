inFocus, which works with entertainment, media and innovation brands in the U.S. Hispanic market and Latin America, expands into Mexico in partnership with Carolina Abulafia, who joins as partner and managing director of inFocus in Mexico. The agency will now operate as a house of three connected practices: inFocus PR, its founding communications and PR division; inFocus ICON, a practice for personal brand creation and advisory for creators and talent; and inFocus Creator, a digital practice focused on creator partnerships and influencer marketing campaign activation. Abulafia specializes in translating digital culture and creator economy trends into real business growth, managing emerging talent rosters, and positioning entertainment and innovation brands at the intersection of traditional media and digital-first audiences. "Mexico was the natural next step for us, because it's where creator culture stopped being a promise and became a real industry, and we needed someone who already understood that from the inside," said Gabriel Andriollo, Founder and CEO of inFocus. "I've known Caro for 20 years, and there's no one better to build this with."

Modern Currency Public Relations, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2027, launches an AI visibility & generative engine optimization practice, which will focus on helping hospitality brands strengthen how they are discovered, represented and recommended across AI-powered search. The practice will be integrated within Modern Currency PR’s Digital Studio, overseen by senior digital marketing manager Kim Brello, with AI visibility & social media strategist Samantha Dominguez leading GEO strategy and implementation. “Every brand still needs a reputation people trust,” said Dominguez. “The opportunity now is to make sure the authority a brand has historically built across channels carries into the next generation of search."

Adfactors PR, India’s largest reputation and critical issues advisory, acquires Australian communication consultancy SenateSHJ. SenateSHJ, which will continue to operate from its offices in Sydney and Melbourne, retains its identity and client teams under the leadership of co-founder and chair Angela Scaffidi and CEO Darren Behar. Adfactors PR CEO Nijay N. Nair, who also leads all M&A and global initiatives, will join the SenateSHJ board. “The problems clients bring us increasingly cross borders. Being part of a group with real scale across India, Asia Pacific and beyond means we can help them with more of those problems,” said Scaffidi.