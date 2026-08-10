Bethesda-based Tricuro has signed on South Korea for strategic communications support, messaging development, and media outreach related to US-Korea economic relations.

According to the two-month pact that kicked off Aug. 4, South Korea’s DC embassy will provide Tricuro with relevant information and timely feedback. The firm is to “perform the services with reasonable skill and professionalism.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that South Korea is the home of "world’s craziest stock market, showcasing a stomach-churning volatility not seen in major markets in years."

The benchmark Kospi index more than tripled in value, driven by faith in the AI boom, but a slow-motion collapse erased $2.5T in market value.

Tricuro principal David Sowells is working the South Korea account.

He was president of Bell Pottinger USA and previously group director at the London office of the collapsed firm.

Earlier, Sowells worked at FleishmanHillard and was PA director CNN International and AOL Time Warner Europe.