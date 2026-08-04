FTI Consulting handles West Marine as the nation’s leading retailer of marine parts and accessories for boating, fishing and sailing enthusiasts emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The restructuring proceedings enabled the Fort Lauderdale-based company to slash debt by $265M and gain $10M in exit financing to support growth.

“Throughout this process, we remained focused on what matters most: serving customers, supporting the boating community, and preserving the legacy of a company that has been helping people enjoy time on the water for generations,” said CEO Paulee Day.

She thanked customers, vendors, stakeholders and “crew members” for their support

Founded in 1968, West Marine has about 100 brick and mortar stores and a robust online presence.

FTi Consulting has Rachel Chesley and Misha Ross handling West Marine.