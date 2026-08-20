(L-R) Kim Blake, Sarah Fox, Peter Vigliarolo

Padilla promotes Kim Blake and Sarah Fox to co-leads of its health sector and names Peter Vigliarolo senior lead, public affairs + communications. Blake, who has been with Padilla since 2013, has advised healthcare executives and organizations across health systems, providers, payers, associations and advocacy organizations. Fox, who was a director at Hill+Knowlton Strategies before joining Padilla in 2017, has experience across pharmaceutical, biotech medical devices and nonprofits, including corporate reputation, integrated scientific and data communications, product launches and stakeholder engagement. Vigliarolo has more than 35 years of experience across public health, policy and advocacy, including infectious disease education and scientific, data and product communications. The new leadership structure leverages Padilla's complementary experience across health communications, public affairs and advocacy to help clients anticipate change and seize new opportunities. "Kim, Sarah and Peter's expertise reflects how we believe health communications needs to work today: across disciplines and categories, with a clear understanding of how decisions in one area can quickly affect another,” said Padilla president Matt Kucharski.

Shannon Lawler

Method Communications brings on Axicom EVP, intelligence Shannon Lawler as EVP of measurement, analytics & research. At Axicom, Lawler built and led the research and analytics function. Before coming to Axicom, she was VP of research at FleishmanHillard. She previously held senior posts at Wunderman Thompson, Swift Agency, OWL Research Partners and We. Communications. Lawler has developed and managed research and measurement programs for clients including Microsoft, AMD, Arm, Cisco, eBay, Dell, UPS, Salesforce and General Motors. She will work to help Method expand its capabilities, She'll also be heavily involved in addressing clients' increasingly sophisticated measurement needs.

Craig Rones

ConnectWise, a software and services company that works with IT solution providers, appoints Craig Rones as chief marketing officer. Rones was most recently CMO at LevelBlue (formerly AT&T Cybersecurity) and Trustwave. He also held senior marketing leadership roles at NTT DATA and Dell. At ConnectWise, he will lead global marketing strategy, brand and demand generation, with a focus on aligning the company’s platform positioning with real-world partner outcomes. “He is a builder who brings an incredible mix of strategic vision, operational depth, and deep empathy for the channel,” said ConnectWise CEO Manny Rivelo. “His track record of building high-performing go-to-market organizations at leading cybersecurity and technology companies will help us elevate our partnership with the MSP community.”