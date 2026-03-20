John Simons

Brunswick Group partner John Simons has joined CNN as senior director of business & media.

He has extensive media experience gained from holding top jobs at outlets such as Time and the Wall Street Journal.

At Time, Simons was executive editor in charge of national, business and technology news. In that capacity, he co-hosted Time100 live events.

At the WSJ, he was deputy health and science editor, spearheading coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. Simons also was energy editor for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and deputy bureau chief overseeing management and careers.

Earlier in his career, Simons had editorial jobs at International Business Times, Associated Press, Black Enterprise, Fortune and US News & World Report.

Simons will report to Marie Beaudette, CNN’s VP of business and media.