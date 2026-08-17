Fire on the Hill, a strategic communications agency with offices in London, Manchester, New York and Paris, is providing pro bono communications support to the Intergenerational Foundation, the UK's leading authority on intergenerational fairness. The agency will work to elevate the Intergenerational Foundation’s communications, supporting its team with new strategies that amplify the impact of its economic analysis and strengthen its profile with media and wider audiences. The scope of work includes media training and a high-impact media relations program, helping IF’s economists develop their skills as spokespeople, strengthen the way analysis is presented and broaden editorial relationships. “It is a pleasure to work with the Fire on the Hill team, and we greatly value their support throughout the program,” said Intergenerational Foundation senior researcher Tobias Whelton. “Their understanding of our organisation and the issues we work on makes the collaboration particularly valuable”

The PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards Gala on Sept. 17 will have Gio Benitez, co-anchor of the weekend edition of “Good Morning America” and ABC News transportation correspondent, serving as emcee. The award ceremony, to be held at Sony Hall in New York City, will celebrate outstanding campaigns and organizations, honor accomplished communications leaders through the PRSA-NY Individual Awards, and recognize the 2026 PRSA-NY 15 Under 35 Class. This year’s theme, “Where Stories Move Hearts, Minds and Markets,” reflects the power of communications and storytelling to inspire action, build trust and drive meaningful impact. Sponsors of the Big Apple Awards: Edelman, HUNTER, Burson, MikeWorldWide, 360PR+, Truescope, Davis + Gilbert LLP, Baker Tilly x Anchin, The Museum of Public Relations, D S Simon Media, Coyne PR, Bospar and Notified. Tickets and tables are available now, with early-bird pricing through August 31.

CasePR, a boutique litigation communications firm providing strategic media support for law firms, plaintiffs, experts and organizations involved in complex legal disputes, launches in Portland, OR. Started up by Lara Miller and Kristen Hoff, the founders of Sky PR and Global Talent PR, the new firm was created to offer a smaller, more nimble alternative to traditional litigation communications firms. Its services include litigation media strategy, case messaging, reporter outreach, media materials, executive and expert positioning, crisis communications and ongoing media monitoring. "Litigation communications require a very different approach from traditional PR," said Miller. "The legal strategy always comes first. Our role is to work closely with counsel, understand what can and cannot be said publicly, and then identify where thoughtful media strategy can support the broader objectives of the case.”