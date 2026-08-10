Karv is providing strategic communications to the American-Uzbek Business and Investment Council to promote US economic ties with the central Asian country.

AUBIC traces its origin to the November visit of Uzbekistan president Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Washington.

It officially launched in DC in April to serve as an investment advisory, trade policy advocate, tourism promoter and supporter of the integration of Uzbek IT professionals into the US technology sector.

Karv’s $40K per month contract calls for targeted media engagement, thought leadership & event support and strategic outreach to federal and state officials.

The five-month pact kicked off Aug. 1.

Karv CEO Andrew Frank, senior VP Kevin Nolan and media relations director Alana Abramson handle AUBIC.