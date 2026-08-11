Gatesman is named agency of record for Cincinnati Metro, the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority, and has been selected to lead the development of PA Brews, a statewide brand initiative designed to unite and elevate Pennsylvania’s brewing industry. As AOR for Cincinnati Metro, Gatesman help strengthen its connection with riders, communities and stakeholders as the system continues to evolve. For PA Brews, the agency will work with the Pennsylvania Malt and Brewed Beverage Industry Promotion Board and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to develop a unified statewide brand and go-to-market strategy designed to elevate Pennsylvania’s brewing industry and position the Commonwealth as a premier craft beer destination. “We have an opportunity to change the way people think about public transportation: not simply as a way to get somewhere, but as a connector to opportunity, community and everything our region has to offer,” said Cincinnati Metro chief communications & marketing officer Brandy Jones. “Gatesman understood that bigger story from the start and we’re excited to have them helping us tell it.”

RED PR is named AOR for Jenny’s Barn, a Southampton, NY boutique that offers handmade jewelry, vintage décor and Western-inspired pieces. The agency's scope of work includes strategic media relations, influencer partnerships and brand storytelling to position Jenny's Barn as both a must-visit Hamptons destination and a go-to online shopping destination for its Private Vintage Collection and lifestyle offerings. The brand plans to expand nationally by fall. Jenny’s Barn owner Jenny Lauren said that RED PR founder Julia Laboton and her team “truly care and root for me and Jenny’s Barn. I am grateful to feel supported and heard by this intelligent and kind group of incredible women.”

Darby Communications, an Asheville, NC-based firm that supports outdoor, hunting, fishing and endurance brands, comes on as agency of record for Offgrid Provisions, an Australian brand that produces shelf-stable meals for outdoor adventures. Darby will be responsible for communications strategy as the brand launches in the U.S. market with meals made in America using locally sourced ingredients. Offgrid Provisions will be available to U.S. customers starting in November online and through selected retailers across the U.S. The company says it is the first brand to launch fresh, preservative-free, ready-to-eat meals in the outdoor industry. “I started Offgrid Provisions to help people reconnect with what they eat on their adventures,” said founder James Viles. “We’re so excited to bring that model to the U.S. market.”