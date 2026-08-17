The Motion Agency acquires Vehr Communications, a Cincinnati-based strategic communications firm, effective Oct. 1. The combination bolsters Motion's presence in Cincinnati, while expanding its integrated capabilities. Vehr Communications founder and CEO Nick Vehr will serve as an EVP at Motion with a focus on business development and growth. With the addition of Vehr, Motion will have nearly 90 professionals in Cincinnati, Chicago (where it is headquartered), and Nashville. Motion established a Cincinnati foothold with the acquisition of Rick Miller Communications in 2023. “With this latest acquisition, Motion is investing in Cincinnati's future and not just participating in it,” said Motion CEO and founder Kimberly Eberl. “We are doubling down on a core belief that the future of brand building is being shaped in cities like Chicago, Cincinnati and other Midwest communities.”

Lyceus Group, which specializes in financial services, is named a finalist for Public Relations Campaign at the 2026 ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards. The recognition highlights Lyceus’ long-term communications campaign supporting F/m Investments’ introduction of the industry’s first operational dual share class ETF structure. Lyceus clients earned three additional finalist honors at this year's awards. F/m Investments was named a finalist for Product or Service Innovation, while CEO Alexander Morris was named a finalist for CEO of the Year, both in the Asset Managers category. The Mather Group CEO Jennifer des Groseilliers was named a finalist for CEO of the Year in the RIAs – More Than $10 Billion AUM/AUA category, recognizing her leadership during a period of significant growth at the firm. Now in its sixth year, the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards recognize firms and individuals across financial services for leadership, innovation and impact on the industry and profession. Winners will be announced at the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards ceremony on December 3 in New York City.

IPSY, a curated beauty membership platform, launches IPSY Marketing Solutions, a full-funnel marketing and sales acceleration engine to help beauty brands build awareness, generate consumer demand, and drive retail growth before and after products reach store shelves. IPSY Marketing Solutions combines a social community of 16 million, more than 20 million customer touchpoints, first-party customer and review data, creator partnerships, and a beauty creator network to increase awareness, strengthen brand affinity and accelerate retail performance. "IPSY has helped brands connect with real consumers through product discovery, trusted reviews, and one of the beauty industry's largest trial communities,” said Maria Hatzistefanis, founder & CEO of Rodial, which shares a marketing and product-sampling partnership with IPSY. “IPSY Marketing Solutions brings those strengths together while expanding how brands can partner with IPSY through creator activations, experiential, paid media, and a unified full-funnel engine.”