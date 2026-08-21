(L-R) Tom Dowling,

Matt Wagner

Tom Dowling, who began his career at Burson-Marsteller more than 37 years ago, is stepping down as chair of the US energy & industrials sector on Oct. 1.

Matt Wagner, who joined Burson in July from Edelman, where he was global client relationship manager & energy sector lead, will assume the helm of the E&I group.

Dowling will retire from Burson on Dec. 31. In the interim, he will serve as E&I senior advisor to support clients and to ensure a smooth transition.

Craig Buchholz, Burson US CEO, said Dowling has had an enduring impact on the firm. “He has been a trusted partner to our clients, a mentor to generations of colleagues and a leader who has always put people and relationships at the center of his work,” he said.

Dowling’s “legacy will live on in the strength of our E&I practice, the people he has developed and the lasting relationships he has built,” added Buchholz.