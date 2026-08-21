Dave Whiting

Bully Pulpit International brings on Dave Whiting, who was most recently EVP, business marketing and general manager in Weber Shandwick’s Boston office, as partner. At Weber Shandwick, Whiting led a team of 80 communications, marketing and creative professionals. He previously spent 12 years at Edelman, where he led the firm’s global B2B operations and marketing strategies for clients and focused on integrating data and analytics into communications strategies. Before that, he was a VP at both Sloane & Company and FleishmanHillard. Based in Boston, Whiting will advise clients across BPI’s integrated offering, as well as strengthening BPI’s senior presence in Boston and the Northeast while bringing extensive experience working with clients and teams globally. “We've known Dave as one of the real pioneers bringing precision data and modern techniques to the communications business,” said BPI founding partner Ben Coffey Clark. “That expertise has applications far beyond traditional B2B marketing, whether you’re trying to reach customers, investors, employees, or other critical stakeholders.”

Fred Dixon

Photo: Jen David

New York City Tourism + Conventions, the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the five boroughs of the city, appoints Fred Dixon as president and CEO, effective Dec. 1. Dixon previously held the position from 2014 through 2024. He was most recently president and CEO of Brand USA, which focuses on increasing international visitation to the United States. As president and CEO, Dixon will lead NYC Tourism + Conventions’ efforts to promote New York City as the world’s top destination for leisure travel, meetings, conventions and events, while strengthening partnerships across the City’s tourism ecosystem. “At a time when we must continue to compete for visitors from around the country and around the world, experienced leadership at NYC Tourism + Conventions is essential,” said NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani. “Fred Dixon brings deep expertise, leading one of the City’s most important economic sectors.” Until Dixon assumes the post, board chairman Charles Flateman will assume oversight of NYC Tourism + Conventions.

Penny Paul

A.Y. Strauss LLC, a law firm with offices in Livingston, Hackensack and New York City, hires Penny Paul as director of marketing & business development. Paul joins the firm from Lowenstein Sandler LLC, where she was senior manager, marketing communications. Before that, she was a senior consultant at Knapp Marketing. Paul is also a former practicing lawyer and a member of the Bars of New York, Connecticut, and the District of Columbia. In her new role, she leads the firm’s brand strategy, business development program, and client-facing presence. “As we continue to grow our practices, expand our attorney ranks, and take on increasingly sophisticated matters, we need a marketing and business development leader who can help us tell that story and build on our momentum,” said A.Y. Strauss managing partner Aaron Y. Strauss. “Paul’s track record of elevating law firm brands makes her exactly the right person to guide that effort.”