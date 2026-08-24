Freddie Gilbey

Relevance International, which has offices New York, London, Los Angeles and Dubai, appoints Freddie Gilbey as director in its London office. Gilbey was most recently associate director at London-based Mercury Communications. She has worked on behalf of international brands spanning such sectors of the luxury industry as fashion, watches, jewelry, automotive, hospitality, residential and yachting. At Relevance International, Gilbey will lead client service and business development, in addition to providing senior counsel and account strategy, overseeing team development and supporting the continued growth of the firm.

Ryan Waite

Throughline Global Advisors names Ryan Waite managing partner. Waite was previously VP of public affairs at strategic communications and public affairs firm Think Big. He has been a VP at Push Digital Group, and has taught social media and digital marketing at Brigham Young University-Idaho, BYU-Hawaii and the University of Southern California. In his new post, he will advise clients on digital strategy, creative, paid media and policy advocacy. “Ryan turns complicated issues into campaigns that influence outcomes,” said Throughline co-founder and managing partner Marvin Singleton.

Danielle Lund

Tunheim Partners hires Danielle Lund as senior account supervisor. Lund returns to the firm after leading corporate communications for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx. In her previous stint at Tunehim, she was a senior consultant. Lund will now lead communications strategy for Tunheim clients across a variety of sectors. “After spending years with us and then leading communications for major sports organizations, she brings an incredible depth of experience back to our team,” said Tunheim senior director of media and storytelling Bess Ellenson. “The media and digital landscape is changing constantly, and we're actively evolving how we approach storytelling to match it. Danielle is the exact right person to help us drive that forward.”

Jackie Trimble

Lewis Line, a Gen-Z-owned public relations firm based in Los Angeles, names Jackie Trimble director of entertainment. Trimble joins Lewis Line from Lucky Break Public Relations, where she worked across national entertainment, consumer and advocacy campaigns. She was previously at Fingerprint Communications. In her new position, Trimble will oversee talent campaigns, media relations, and press strategy while helping guide the continued growth of Lewis Line’s entertainment division across music and film. She reports director to Lewis Line founder Charlie Lewis. "Jackie embodies the tenacity that Lewis Line has been built upon," said Lewis. "She is relentless and genuinely cares about the clients we work with.”