McArn Bennett

McArn Bennett, who has more than 15 years of financial services, government affairs and strategic communications experience, has joined Corgi Insurance as head of public policy and corporate affairs.

San Francisco-based Corgi is an AI financial infrastructure company that has offices in New York, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Dallas and London.

Bennett spent more than seven years as a staffer on the House Financial Services Committee and also served as an aide to South Carolina Congressman Tim Rice.

He joins Corgi from Marshwood Policy & Strategy, which he founded to counsel clients on regulatory engagement on the federal and state levels.

At Corgi, Bennett is to build out its federal government affairs unit with a focus on AI and fintech policies.

Corgi co-founder Emily Yuan said Bennett has a unique perspective on the AI, insurance and financial services sectors.

He has a strong understanding of how policy gets made and will help Corgi engage with policymakers as the future of insure takes place, she added.