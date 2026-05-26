Ballard Partners has signed South Korea’s SK Americas unit for representation on US semiconductor policies and developments.

SK hynix, a subsidary of the company, held a groundbreaking ceremony on Aug. 27 for its $4B Indiana high bandwidth memory chip production facility.

The company says the facility, which will begin production in the the second half of 2029, will help stabilize the US semiconductor supply chain and contribute to the strength of America’s national security and economy.

The West Lafayette plant will create more than 7K direct-and indirect jobs.

At the ceremony, Sk hynix CEO Kwak Noh-Jung said the plant will spark a new future of AI for his company and the US. He promised to “expand our investments and collaboration in the US, grow together, and become the most trusted partner in shaping the future of AI in America.”

Ballard Partners CEO Brian Ballard and partner Justin Sayfie, who was a spokesperson for Florida governor Jeb Bush, handle the SK Americas business.