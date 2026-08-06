Teneo handles Bamboo Insurance Services as the Midvale, UT-based marketer of homeowner policies files a Form S-1 statement with the SEC for an initial public offering.

The data-enabled insurer reported six-month revenues of $173M, up from $124M a year ago. Managed premiums nearly doubled to $451M.

It is a portfolio company of CVC Capital Partners, which purchased Bamboo from White Mountains Insurance Group in October 2025 for $1.8B.

CVC partner Daniel Brand had called Bamboo “a one of a kind asset, deploying differentiated technology, speed and underwriting to service the insurance needs of homeowners in California and Texas.”

Bamboo plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

Teneo’s Colleen Hsia handles Bamboo.