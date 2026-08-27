Stephanie Hartgrove

Stellantis names Stephanie Hartgrove chief communications officer. Hartgrove joins Stellantis from Johnson & Johnson, where she was global vice president of MedTech communications and public affairs. She was previously VP of global communications at energy technology company Baker Hughet. Before that she was North America communication leader at GE Oil & Gas. Earlier in her career she served as producer at Al Jazeera, a journalist at CNN and was a Fulbright Scholar. “She brings deep international experience and a proven ability to strengthen reputation, build stakeholder trust and lead through change,” said Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa. Stellantis has also promoted Clara Ingen-Housz to head of public policy & regulatory strategy, international Trade, tasked with designing and developing the company’s public policy, regulatory and trade strategy.

Kim Sizemore

FINN Partners appoints Kim Sizemore as head of integrated media. Sizemore joins FINN Partners Wieden+Kennedy, where over an 18-year career she rose to group director, media and communications strategy, working with such clients as the NFL, TurboTax, Airbnb and Electronic Arts. In her new position, Sizemore will lead FINN's integrated media strategy and operations, spanning planning, investment, buying and measurement, across the agency's global client base in B2B, B2C, DTC and nonprofit sectors. "Kim is a proven media leader with deep, cross-channel expertise and success driving innovative, large-scale campaigns for the world's leading brands," said Noah Finn, Managing Partner, Integrated Marketing at FINN Partners. "She brings an incredible track record of creative and media excellence, combined with technical platform knowledge and measurement rigor."

Lucid Group, which makes software-defined vehicles and technologies, names Angela Zepeda as Vice President, Global Marketing. Zepeda was most recently global head of marketing at Elon Musk xAI. She previously served as CMO at Hyundai Motor America and SVP business development at INNOCEAN. At Lucid Group, she will support Lucid’s efforts to strengthen customer engagement, brand awareness and commercial momentum. Lucid Group has alco grouth on Shawn Mirabal as president of North America Commercial and Mike Molino as VP for finance. . “Shawn, Mike, and Angela are proven leaders who will each directly support our three business fundamentals: cash and cost, customer and quality, and culture and team,” said Lucid CEO Silvio Napoli.