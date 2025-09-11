Molly Fogarty

Molly Fogarty, who rose to head of corporate affairs & sustainability at Nestle during a nearly 23-year stint, will join Brunswick Group as a partner in DC on Sept. 14.

Reporting to Nestle Martin Thompson, CEO & US market head, Fogarty led strategic communications, brand and reputation management and sustainability, while advising senior leadership on emerging issues across government affairs, advocacy, communications, ESG and issues management.

She built Nestle’s US corporate & government affairs unit from a two-person lobbying operation into a fully integrated shop.

Earlier, Fogarty did travel advance work for First Lady Laura Bush, handling more than 40 US and overseas assignments; worked in the Dept. of Agriculture’s office of congressional relations; and served as an aide to Sen. Chuck Hagel.

Brunswick also is hiring Kim Hughes as a partner for its San Francisco office, effective Sept. 8.

She spent more than 15 years at The Blueshirt Group, where she was managing director of the strategic media team and advised growth companies and venture capital firms on financial communications, media relations, and high-stakes moments, including IPOs, M&A and SPACs.

Most recently, Hughes was VP of marketing/adtech and corporate communications at AppLovin. Her work included brand strategy, thought leadership, and integrated communications and marketing for the company’s AI-powered adtech business.