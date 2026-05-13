Cindy Rose

WPP is cutting up to 1,000 jobs by the end of the year, adding to the 11K jobs lost since the start of 2025, according to a report in the Financial Times.

The British company is also expected to downsize its real estate footprint in London, reducing its presene on the south side of the River Thames from three to two buildings.

WPP employed 97,288 staffers as of June 30.

CEO Cindy Rose’s “stabilization” plan calls for selling non-core business in a bid to simplify operations and boost profit margins.

She has targeted divestitures projected to generate $275M in 2026 revenues.

The FT notes that WPP could reach that goal by unloading Burson, which “could command a price in the high hundreds of millions of pounds."