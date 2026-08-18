The People Platform, part of Stagwell's The Marketing Cloud, rebrands as Numetrix. The new identity is intended to reflect the company's expanded capabilities as a consumer behavioral data and location intelligence leader. Numetrix will leverage advanced geospatial technology, location-based research, AI and first- and third-party data to provide organizations with a more complete view of consumer behavior. Customers can quantify and monetize audiences, validate messaging, measure campaign effectiveness, evaluate market opportunities, optimize media investments, and uncover behavioral insights and measurement. “By bringing together behavioral data and location intelligence, Numetrix delivers the clarity organizations need to make smarter decisions about audiences, media investments, and growth,” said Numetrix CEO George Brady.

Zapwater Communications has earned 17 finalist honors across two public relations competitions: eight at the 68th Annual Golden Trumpet Awards, presented by the Publicity Club of Chicago, and nine at the 2026 PRSA Chicago Skyline Awards. The annual programs recognize communications, public relations and marketing campaigns that demonstrate creative excellence, strategic thinking and measurable results. Two Zapwater team members, Brooke Weber and Zachary Soper, were also named finalists for the Publicity Club of Chicago’s 30 Under 30 program. Winners of the 68th Annual Golden Trumpet Awards and the 2026 PRSA Chicago Skyline Awards will be announced this fall in Chicago. “These finalist honors reflect the bold ideas, thoughtful strategies and exceptional execution our team brings to every client partnership,” said Zapwater CEO David Zapata. “We are especially proud to see Brooke and Zachary recognized among the industry’s rising leaders.”

The Florida Public Relations Association presented 122 awards to individuals and teams from across the state at its 69th annual Golden Image and 3rd Annual Pinnacle Awards gala. The evening’s top honor, the Dick Pope All Florida Golden Image Award, went to the College of Central Florida’s Danielle Veenstra and Sarah Eshleman for the Take the Reins Quality Enhancement Plan, an integrated marketing campaign that earned 93 percent positive brand sentiment and a 90 percent understandability rating while helping introduce a new direction for the college’s culture. Other Golden Image winners recognized communications supporting hurricane resiliency, public safety, tourism, healthcare, education and local government. The 2026 Pinnacle Awards honored professionals and teams whose work has made a notable impact on the communications profession. “These awards recognize work that is thoughtful and effective, but they also recognize the people behind it," said Florida Public Relations Association president Linsday Hudock.