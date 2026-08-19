Coyne PR picks up AOR duties for Goddard Systems, LLC, manager of The Goddard School franchise system. Coyne PR will lead an integrated communications program encompassing national and local media relations, executive visibility, events, activations and partnerships. The efforts will focus on increasing national awareness of the organization, highlighting its inquiry-based approach to early childhood education. Coyne PR will also support local community initiatives and franchise development efforts. The Goddard School serves almost 100,000 students from six weeks to six years old in 37 states and Washington, D.C. Its inquiry-based education program lets children learn through hands-on discovery. “Coyne PR demonstrated a strong understanding of our brand, our audiences and the important role cohesive storytelling can play in supporting families, schools and prospective franchisees,” said Goddard Systems SVP, chief marketing officer Marcel Nahm.

GO PR is named agency of record for JW Marriott Detroit Water Square, which will open in February 2027. The agency’s scope of work will encompass all PR and communications leading up to the hotel’s launch, through opening and beyond, including media relations, hosted media stays and events, influencer relations and creative partnerships. Located in Detroit’s Water Square district, the property’s opening will be part of Detroit’s expanding luxury hospitality landscape, moving beyond the traditional downtown core. The hotel will have more than 600 luxury guest rooms, including 44 suites and a 2,100-square-foot Presidential Suite, as well as an 11,000-square-foot Spa by JW, featuring nine waterfront treatment rooms and a 50-foot indoor lap pool.

REYA Communications signs on as the U.S. and Canada agency of record for Yora Nordic Spa Brownstone, a 130,00-square-foot property opening in Portland, CT this November. REYA will support the opening of the property through strategic media relations, brand storytelling, and digital-forward communications. Yora will be largest Nordic spa in the U.S. and the company says it represents the single largest investment ever made in Nordic spa development in the country. “After partnering with REYA Communications to successfully grow the Alyeska Nordic Spa and Kananaskis Nordic Spa, bringing REYA on was the natural next step as we introduce this experience and prepare to expand Yora’s footprint across North America with multiple locations by 2028," said Yora Nordic Spa senior director of brand strategy Émilie Pageau-Bisson.