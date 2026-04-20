Jeffrey Sturchio

Jeffrey Sturchio is joining Finn Partners’ health policy and impact group as senior advisor to counsel clients on the issues shaping global health and innovation access.

He has held leadership positions at Merck & Co.; Global Health Council; Rabin Martin; and the Friends of the Global Fight Against AIDS, TB and Malaria, strengthening cross-sector partnerships and advancing collaborative approaches to some of the world's most pressing health challenges.

Sturchio will work closely with Mark Chataway, managing partner of the Impact Group. He said adding Sturchio’s “experience further strengthens our ability to help clients navigate increasingly complex policy, partnership and stakeholder issues.”

Formerly known as Hyderus, the Impact Group’s initiatives shape dialogue and inspire action on policy matters such as financing, access and the changing face of care provision.

Finn Partners ranks No. 7 in O’Dwyer’s healthcare rankings with 2025 fee income of $59.3M.