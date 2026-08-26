Prescott, a city of 50K people living in north central Arizona, is gathering qualifications of firms interested in providing federal advocacy and public affairs services.
Prescott, a city of 50K people living in north central Arizona, is gathering qualifications of firms interested in providing federal advocacy and public affairs services.
More stories from Kevin McCauley
|
Not a Subscriber? Join O'Dwyer's & Get RFP Access
Stop wasting time tracking down RFPs. O'Dwyer's connects you with organizations looking for PR firms & services. Get new business with O'Dwyer's!
Main Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
Secondary Categories: Government Relations, Public Affairs
|•
PR Needed to Protect Wild Turkey Habitats
Wed., Sep. 2, 2026
|•
Gloucester Seeks Travel PR Help
Mon., Aug. 31, 2026
|•
UN Risk Reduction Unit Shops for PR
Fri., Aug. 28, 2026
|•
State Dept. Looks for EcoDev Partners for Africa
Thu., Aug. 27, 2026
|•
NM's Biggest College Seeks PR Partner
Wed., Aug. 26, 2026