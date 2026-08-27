Peter Thomas

Reputation Advisors International, a worldwide association of senior communications professionals with expertise in high-stakes issues, adds Newick Consulting founder Peter Thomas as its newest member. Based in Abu Dhabi, Thomas has more than 35 years of experience advising major global clients on reputation issues. He has held senior communications roles at Accenture, Bloomberg, Hill & Knowlton and the Rugby Football Union. “Peter brings the exact kind of global perspective that is central to our network, and with his background in both agency and in-house roles, he will be a valuable asset to our members,” said James F. Haggerty, CEO of PRCG Haggerty LLC in New York and president of Reputation Advisors International.

April Steinbach

TruePoint appoints April Steinbach, who has held senior creative posts at BBDO and McCann Worldgroup, as creative director. Steinback joins TruePoint from ad agency Door No. 3, where she was executive creative director. Before that, she was principal/group creative director at Launch Agency. Steinbach has led campaigns for brands including American Airlines, AT&T, Discover Network, Baylor Scott & White Health, Omni Hotels & Resorts, Texas Tourism, Bausch + Lomb, Community Coffee and Texas.gov. In her new position, she will lead TruePoint's creative practice, elevate creative strategy and execution across client work, and help establish creative as an increasingly differentiated capability for the agency. "Creative makes every part of our work stronger, from the ideas we bring to clients to how effectively we connect with the audiences that matter to them,” said TruePoint founder and president Jessica Nunes. “April brings the caliber of creative leadership, strategic thinking and experience that can help us take that work to another level."

Brett Gibson

Athene, a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management that focuses on retirement solutions, names Brett Gibson EVP and head of investor relations. Gibson comes to Athene from JP Morgan Securities, where he was most recently executive director, North America credit research. In that position, he specialized in analyzing investment-grade insurance and healthcare companies through various market cycles. “Brett’s strong relationships with fixed income investors and knowledge of the industry will complement our team’s capabilities as we continue to build on Athene’s market leadership and financial performance,” said Athene chief executive Grant Kvalheim.