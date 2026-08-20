Ripley PR is named public relations agency for HCSS, which provides construction management software for the heavy civil and infrastructure construction industry. Ripley PR will work to secure earned media coverage, interview opportunities and bylined thought leadership to position the company’s leaders as go-to resources for journalists covering construction, infrastructure and technology. Since 1986, HCSS has helped contractors improve productivity, control costs, and make better decisions across the project lifecycle. "We want to be more intentional about sharing the perspectives of our people, our customers and the industry we serve,” said HCSS VP of marketing Casey Novak. “Ripley brings the construction knowledge and earned media expertise to help us expand the reach of those stories."

Redpoint is named PR agency of record duties for The Alfond Inn at Rollins College. The agency's efforts will include targeted storytelling, strategic media relations and fostering awareness of the hotel with leading arts groups and related media. Based in Winter Park outside of Orlando, the boutique hotel was recently named a top 10 resort in Florida by Travel + Leisure. The Alfond Inn features a spa, signature restaurant, and event venues. It also features more than 100 works from Rollins Museum of Art's permanent collection.

RG2 Communications is appointed as agency of record for International Design, a curatorial platform bringing together collectible design, contemporary art and cultural experiences. RG2 Communications will lead an integrated international communications strategy spanning media relations, strategic storytelling, events and partnerships. The focus will be on elevating awareness of International Design’s exhibitions, collaborations and cultural initiatives, as well as positioning the platform as a leading platform at the intersection of collectible design, contemporary art and luxury lifestyle.