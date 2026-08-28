Ruud Wassen

Burson Brussels chief client officer Ruud Wassen has moved to Consello to open its outpost in the headquarters city of NATO and the European Union.

Prior to Burson, Wassen did a nearly five-year stint at Antwerp-based Cigna International Health, where he held chief marketing officer, head of corporate communications & brand, and head of public affairs posts.

Wassen also he did a six-year stint at the Brussels office of Teneo, a firm co-founded by Consello CEO Declan Kelly.

“I have known and worked with Ruud for many years, and he is an outstanding leader who will help us expand our pan-European presence in the years ahead,” said Kelly.

Consello’s European offices are in London, Dublin and Belfast.