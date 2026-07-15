Nathan Richter

AI search is transforming the way people find information, evaluate brands and determine which sources they can trust. ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity and other AI platforms aren’t just ranking websites like traditional search. They’re pulling information from across the web and surfacing what they determine to be the most authoritative, credible and well-supported sources.

As LLMs increase the value of trusted third-party sources, data, research and earned media are becoming powerful drivers of brand visibility and authorship, putting PR and communications teams in a stronger position to shape how brands are discovered. This creates a significant opportunity for these teams to lean into proprietary opinion research to create their own credible, actionable insights that amplify thought leadership efforts and fuel earned media coverage, building the authoritative content ecosystem brands need to be discovered via AI search.

It's a shift we're seeing play out in real time, with more organizations investing in proprietary research specifically to strengthen their visibility in AI search.

Data Fuels Visibility in AI Search Engines

Proprietary opinion research is one of the most effective ways PR teams can strengthen brand visibility in AI search because it’s naturally the type of content these platforms reward. Unlike traditional search, LLMs aren't looking for more opinions or recycled information—they prioritize original insights supported by hard data.

A Princeton paper published in 2024 on Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) found that including statistics in digital content was one of the most effective ways to increase visibility in AI-generated responses because AI models are better able to extract and attribute specific data points as opposed to broad narrative. The researchers found that adding statistics was among the most effective GEO techniques, with top-performing methods improving content visibility by 30–40% in their benchmark.

Surveys give communications teams a reliable way to generate those kinds of data-rich insights. Fresh figures and unique perspectives also create content competitors can’t easily replicate. That exclusivity creates an opportunity for brands to lead the conversation rather than participate in it. Instead of commenting on industry trends, organizations can contribute original, data-backed insights that shape the conversation and drive it forward.

Research Strengthens Authority

Data is only one piece of the puzzle. For your research to make it to journalists’ desks, customers or AI interfaces, it needs to be trustworthy, as well. With AI-driven search rewarding quality content at an ever-increasing rate, research quality matters just as much as your discoveries do.

This is why PR pros shouldn’t treat methodology as an afterthought. Third-party, independent and credible research elevates brands past anecdotal claims. It allows them to back their expertise with objective, defensible data. Rigorous sampling, transparent methods and careful analysis only add validity to your results. They also earn trust with your audiences by increasing confidence in what your results represent.

Credibility turns research from noise into authority. Partnering with a credible research firm gives communications teams the confidence to promote studies built on transparent methodologies that are trusted by consumers, cited by journalists and discovered by AI crawlers.

Media Coverage Can Amplify AI Visibility

Earned media has always been critical for establishing brand awareness and reputation. With the evolution of AI search though, its impact goes way beyond visibility. Coverage from third-party publications is another layer of trust that AI uses.

This is why proprietary research can be such a valuable earned media asset. Meaningful media coverage from a well-executed research campaign amplifies the reach of your brand's original findings and further strengthens your positioning as an expert. Every media placement exposes your insights to new audiences and more opportunities to be seen, referenced and cited.

Earned media and credible research create a positive cycle. Unique research insights fuel earned coverage. That coverage amplifies authority, which compounds to boost AI search visibility over time.

Research Fuels a Broader Content Ecosystem

Don’t limit the life expectancy of proprietary research to just a report or press release. One study can fuel countless pieces of content from bylines and media pitches to blog posts, LinkedIn content, webinars and executive commentary.

This kind of cross-channel versatility is more valuable than ever before as AI bots are now being flooded with decades of existing content. Communications teams won’t strengthen brand presence in AI search by republishing what already exists—they’ll do it by regularly serving up new insights through every channel and format available to them.



Cumulatively, these pieces of content form a body of work that reinforces your brand’s authority no matter where your audience is searching for answers. The more opportunities your brand has to publish original, data-backed insights, the greater your visibility and authority will grow throughout AI search.

What PR Professionals Should Do Now

AI search is changing the value metrics for branded content. For PR and comms teams, success shouldn’t be measured by how much content they produce but rather if it’s adding something original, credible and reference-worthy.

That begins with hypothesis-based research that is geared toward discovering actionable, unique insights—not just validating what you think the market knows. It also means working with trusted research partners who can help you ensure those insights are robust, press-ready and designed to withstand scrutiny.

Communicators who see proprietary research as a one-off publicity exercise are selling themselves short. Those that treat it as an ongoing investment in exclusive data, trusted thought leadership and industry-defining insights will reap the rewards of media coverage, boosted AI search presence and the power to drive industry conversations.

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Nathan Richter is a senior partner at Wakefield Research, a firm trusted by top global brands and agencies – including 50 of the Fortune 100 – across nearly 100 countries. He leads a team that specializes in using research for thought leadership, earned media outreach, lead generation, and other marketing applications. His work has been featured in innumerable media outlets such as The New York Times, USA Today, NPR, CNBC, and The Wall Street Journal.