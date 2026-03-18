Spectrum Group has a $100K per month pact with Istanbul’s DESAN Shipyard to explore business opportunities with the US Navy, merchant marine fleet and American shipbuilding facilities.

The US Navy’s “Fiscal Year 2027 30-Year Shipbuilding Plan and Golden Fleet Initiative” calls for boosting its manned battle force ships from 296 to 450 by 2031.

Spectrum’s engagement is now focused on supporting DESAN’s objectives related to voyage repair and maintenance, repair and overhaul of US ships in Turkiye.

DESAN also is looking to establish partnerships with or to acquire a US ship repair or new-construction shipyard.

On behalf on DESAN, Spectrum handles strategic consulting and business development activities including outreach to US Navy officials and relevant decision-makers; and preparing talking points/briefing materials; and attending trade shows, conferences and industry events.

Spectrum’s team includes retired USN vice admiral Mike Franken; rear admirals Michael Mahon and Kent Whalen; director of Eastern European Operations Ulas Terzi, and A/E William Watts.

The firm’s one-year contract includes a three percent “success fee” based on DESAN’s gross revenue over the next ten years from business resulting from Spectrum’s outreach.