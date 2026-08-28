Doug Olenick

Bospar, which works with pharma and tech companies, hires veteran technology, cybersecurity and healthcare sector journalist and content creator Doug Olenick as tech and healthcare content director. Olenick most recently served as content marketing manager for cybersecurity provider LevelBlue, writing blogs, thought leadership articles and case studies, in addition to moderating dozens of webinars. He began his career writing for daily newspapers, then served as editor for multiple B2B and trade news sites, including Reed Business, ISMG and SC Media. He has also contributed to TheStreet.com, MainStreet.com, Forbes and many other publications. At Bospar, where he will use his understanding of how the media absorbs content to help clients earn maximum media exposure. “Doug spent decades in the media trenches covering and breaking down complex technologies for technical and mainstream audiences,” said Bospar president Curtis Sparrer, adding that his arrival “adds even more horsepower to our talented team, which has the proven ability to deliver work that generates business results.”

Ameesh Vakharia

The Huntington National Bank appoints Ameesh Vakharia as EVP and chief marketing and digital products officer, a newly created role. Vakharia previously served as EVP and chief strategy and brand officer at USAA, leading enterprise strategy, innovation, digital, marketing, communications, corporate responsibility and membership growth efforts as a member of the company's Executive Council. He has also held senior posts at Truist, SunTrust and McKinsey & Company. In his new post, Vakharia will lead Huntington's integrated marketing and digital products organization, bringing together brand, marketing and digital product management. "Ameesh has a strong track record of connecting strategy, brand, product and digital teams around the common goal of delivering differentiated value for customers,” said Huntington National Bank president of consumer and regional banking Brant Standridge. "His experience will help us turn ideas into customer-focused solutions and accelerate innovation across the business."

Cassie Kim

SDA International, a Honolulu-based strategic communications firm, promotes Cassie Kim to SVP. Kim was previously AVP at the firm. She has played an integral role across SDA’s client work and strategic initiatives. In her new position, she will take on an expanded leadership role while continuing to help guide client strategy. “Cassie brings intelligence, curiosity and sound judgment to everything she does,” said SDA International founder and CEO Sheila Donnelly Theroux. “She understands both the larger strategy and the details that make it successful.