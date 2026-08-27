The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for a firm to handle PR, advertising and marketing to promote its educational, recruitment, water/recreational safety and environmental awareness initiatives.
MN Natural Resources Dept. Seeks Outreach Help
Thu., Sep. 3, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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