Praytell is expanding its Influence Department—which unites media, creators and social under one team. To power the practice, Praytell is growing its suite of proprietary services. That growth includes its proprietary Influence Mapping, a data-driven service that analyzes how audiences discover, consume and act on information, and Praytell PLUS, its network of journalists and creators who support strategic planning. In addition, Swingset Studio , Praytell’s AI Innovation Lab, has launched Praytell PulseCheck, which turns signals from the past and present into a view of what’s next by analyzing historical coverage, consumer conversation and search behavior. Led by Praytell EVP Ciara Benko, the department has also brought on Catherine O’Neill (formerly of WPP/Village Marketing) as SVP of creator marketing & paid media and Paige Weber (formerly of Omnicom/FleishmanHillard) as SVP of media. “With this incredible leadership team in place, we aren't just adapting to how influence has changed—we're giving brands the blueprint they need to rebuild relevance, harness the parasocial advantage, and drive real business impact,” said Praytell CEO Beth Cleveland.

LRJ PR & Communications and Canopy Brand Group form an alliance that the firms say will bridge the operational divide between high-end brand design and strategic public relations. Canopy Brand Group's branding and creative services will combine with LRJ PR & Communications' media networks, affiliate marketing capabilities and influencer relations to create a unified creative-to-PR engine. The joint agency’s capabilities will extend across three key areas: strategic brand & innovation (creating brands through consumer insights, innovation strategy, naming, positioning, visual identity, packaging, digital experiences, and AI-powered brand development); integrated growth marketing (connecting brand strategy with content, social media, paid media, digital experiences, experiential marketing and commerce); and end-to-end brand launch & scale (delivering a seamless go-to-market model). “By joining forces with Canopy Brand Group, LRJ PR is building an ecosystem where storytelling is hardwired into the visual and digital foundation of a brand from day one— giving clients the agility of a boutique team with the full-scale capabilities of a major agency network,” said LRJ PR co-founder Jennifer Florenza.

(L-R) Yaneiza Echezarraga and Claudia Solis, co-founders of TMM

Twin Minds Media, an integrated PR and communications agency specializing in the Hispanic market, increases the scope of its services in an effort to help brands build deeper connections with audiences through culture, storytelling, media and experiences. Under the new structure, Twin Minds Media will operate across five divisions: TMM PR (Hispanic public relations, media relations, thought leadership, and strategic communications); TMM Influencer (Hispanic influencer marketing strategy and campaigns rooted in cultural relevance); TMM Social (social media strategy, content, and community engagement for brands); TMM Studios (video, audio, and podcast production); and TMM Experiences (IRL events, activations, and brand experiences). “Hispanic audiences don’t experience brands through isolated channels. Culture happens across conversations, creators, communities, live experiences, and media,” said Yaneiza Echezarraga, Twin Minds Media co-founder and partner Yaneiza Echezarraga. “Our expansion allows us to bring those touchpoints together so brands can engage Hispanic audiences in more meaningful and authentic ways.”