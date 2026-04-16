Maria Bartiromo

Fox News Media issued a pretty sparse release to announce the departure of one of its stars. “Effective today, Maria Bartiromo is no longer with FOX News Media,” it reads.

The company thanked Bartiromo, a big fan of Donald Trump, “for her work over the last 12½ years and wish her all the best on her next chapter.”

The last episode of "Mornings with Maria" aired this morning on FOX Business Network and the show will transition to "Mornings with FOX Business" beginning tomorrow with rotating anchors.

"Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street," which airs weekly on FBN will shift to "FBN’s Wall Street" effective this week hosted by Cheryl Casone and helmed by rotating anchors thereafter.

FBN will also launch a new weekday programming schedule which will be announced in the coming weeks.