Rubenstein Public Relations re-ups as agency of record for Doroni Aerospace, a provider of personal electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. Under the renewed partnership, RPR will implement a focused, strategic communications program designed to align Doroni’s external communications with its next stage of growth, expand awareness of its H1-X aircraft as it progresses toward flight testing and position the company as the name consumers, investors and industry leaders associate first with safe, accessible personal flight. The H1-X is a two-seat personal eVTOL designed to make personal flight safer, simpler and more accessible. “Rubenstein Public Relations understands our technology, our mission, and the importance of communicating our progress with clarity and credibility,” said Doroni Aerospace founder and CEO Doron Merdinger. “Together, we aim to show how personal eVTOL aircraft can fundamentally change the way people think about transportation and freedom of movement.”

Zapwater Communications is appointed U.S. agency of record for The Cliff Hotel Jamaica, a luxury destination resort in Negril’s West End. The agency will lead a strategic communications program designed to elevate awareness of the resort among target luxury audiences through media relations, influencer marketing and brand partnerships. Zapwater will also support the resort’s upcoming event programming, including the Jamaica Jerk Chicken Championship. The Cliff has recently undergone an extensive renovation of its guestrooms and public spaces and the introduction of new guest experiences, events and programming. The addition of The Cliff to Zapwater’s portfolio of luxury hospitality clients further expands the agency’s reach within the Caribbean.

MZ Group is engaged to lead a strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets for Zefiro Methane Corp., an environmental services company specializing in methane abatement and the plugging of orphaned and end-of-life oil and gas wells. The agency will work closely with Zefiro’s management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase its visibility throughout the investment community. The initiative will highlight how Zefiro has built a vertically integrated platform addressing one of America's largest environmental challenges; methane leaking from millions of unplugged oil and gas wells across the United States. “As demand for well plugging and methane abatement accelerates, including from new categories of customers such as energy and data-center developers, we believe our story deserves a much wider audience in the investment community,” said Zefiro CEO Catherine Flax. “We look forward to working with Lucas, Ian and the entire team at MZ Group to communicate our vision and build long-term value for our shareholders."