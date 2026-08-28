Keith Yazmir

maslansky + partners, a specialist consultancy within Omnicom Public Relations, names founding partner Keith Yazmir president of the firm. Yazmir has been with m+p since 2006, advising clients across pharmaceuticals, technology, travel and automotive, and helping build many of the firm’s most important and longest-standing relationships. In his expanded role, he will lead m+p's growth initiatives with a focus on strengthening integration across OPR and the broader Omnicom network. The agency has also made several other changes to its executive roster. Katherine Hettrich and Amanda Kealey join the firm as partners. Hettrich was most recently health & wellness brand practice lead at ZS Associates. Kealy was previously SVP, life sciences at market research company Shapiro + Raj. Jamie Hodges, who served as research director at ABI Research, has come on board as SVP and head of research & innovation. Catherine Farr has been promoted from SVP to EVP. "These moves aren't just recognition of great people—they're a direct response to where our clients need us most," said Michael Maslansky, CEO of maslansky + partners.

Matt Taylor

The National Football League Players Association names Matt Taylor chief communications officer, effective Sept. 8. Taylor was most recently VP, crisis communications at Heller. Before that, he was senior director of football communications for the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium and association athletics director, football communications the University of Maryland. As the NFLPA, Taylor will lead the NFLPA's communications strategy, helping the union strengthen engagement with players, enhance internal and external communications, and support the organization's broader priorities. "Matt brings a unique combination of communications expertise, leadership experience, and a deep understanding of the football landscape," NFLPA executive director JC Tretter said. "His perspective and experience will help us communicate more clearly and more consistently."

Charles Nabhan

Repay Holdings Corporation, a provider of bill payment solutions, appoints Charles Nabhan as head of investor relations. Nabhan comes to Repay from financial services company Stephens, where, as a managing director, he led coverage of the payments and financial technology sectors, cultivating relationships with institutional buy-side investors and directing corporate access programs. He was previously a VP at Wells Forgo. In his new position, Nabhan will lead Repay’s investor relations strategy, deepening engagement with the investment community and sharpening communication around the company’s growth strategy and financial performance. “Chuck’s deep knowledge of fintech and payments end markets, combined with his credibility across the buy-side and sell-side, will strengthen how REPAY tells its story as we scale into a broader, more diversified platform,” said Repay CEO John Morris.